Ellyse Perry in brutal moment as India frustrate Australia in WTest

Tempers ran high on the second day of the one-off Women’s Test match between Australia and India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium as Australia captain Alyssa Healy and her teammate Ellyse Perry were involved in separate incidents.

Australia found themselves in a predicament after a 102-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar anchored the hosts to 7-376 at stumps in reply to Australia’s first innings score of 219 all out on day two.

The former went unbeaten at 70 whereas the latter remained not out at 33.

The side were struggling at 274-7 as Ash Gardner ran through India’s batting lineup. But the duo put the game back in India’s favour.

Cricket fans were taken by surprise as the formidable Australia looked out of their element and committed some uncharacteristic mistakes. Ellyse Perry dropped a simple catch off Richa Ghosh.

It proved to be a costly mistake as Richa Ghosh went on to score 52 before getting dismissed by Kim Garth.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ellyse Perry is not having the best of days. She got dismissed for four on the second ball she faced. It was her shortest innings in a Test match.

The star all-rounder was disappointing with the cherry as she conceded 31 runs in four overs. She did not bowl on Friday.

Richa Ghosh had a heated exchange with Alyssa Healy whe she stood on the same side of the pitch as bowler Annabel Sutherland because the Australia captain had placed a fielder at short mid-on.

The Indian batter stood to the same side that Annabel Sutherland was bowling from as she didn’t want to be blocked. The Australia captain raised the matter with the on-field umpires.

