Over 90 arrested in Karachi for ‘aerial firing’ on Independence Day

KARACHI: The Karachi Police arrested more than 90 suspects for aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations that proved fatal, ARY News reported, citing officials.

According to a police spokesperson, a total of 68 illegal weapons were also recovered from the suspects, and more than 100 cases have been registered.

According to police, further cases of murder and attempted murder are also being lodged against those involved.

It is to be noted here that Independence Day celebrations in Karachi turned tragic as celebratory aerial firing claimed at least three lives and injured 82 people.

According to police, the incidents were reported across the city, with 30 injuries in East Zone, 43 in West Zone, and 12 in South Zone.

In Azizabad, an eight-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a bullet to the head.

In separate incidents in Korangi and Lyari, elderly men died after being shot in the head and neck. Among the injured were 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl.

Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the shootings, stressing that Independence Day is not meant to endanger lives.

“Celebrating does not mean taking someone’s life,” he said, urging citizens to avoid aerial firing.