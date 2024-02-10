19.9 C
Three independent candidate from Chiniot district joins PML-N

The three independent candidates, who emerged victorious from Chiniot district, announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The decision to join PML-N was officially revealed after the independent candidates held a meeting with PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif, acknowledging the inclusion of Muhammad Saqib Khan Chadar from PP-97, Taimoor Lali from PP-94, and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah from PP-96 into the party, extended his congratulations and good wishes for the decision.

The political move is expected to strengthen PML-N’s position in the political landscape.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate expressed full confidence in Nawaz Sharif and announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Waseem Qadir, the newly elected Member of the National Assembly constituency (NA-121 Lahore-V), held a meeting with the senior vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, expressing full trust and confidence in the leadership of PML-N’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif.

In a meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the senior vice president of PML-N, Wasim Qadir discussed his decision to align with the party and the shared vision for the constituency.

