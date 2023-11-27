‘India are serious challengers to win T20 World Cup 2024’

India cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri took the cricket world by storm after opening up on India’s prospects of winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

The hearts of India cricket fans were broken after the host suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

Ravi Shastri, during an event, said India are a serious challenger to win the next year’s 20-over event despite not winning the 50-over World Cup.

“It was heartbreaking but (a) lot of our guys will learn, the game moves on, (and) I see India winning a World Cup very soon,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports. “It might not be a 50-overs (one) that easily because you have to rebuild the side, but 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challengers because you have got the nucleus, this is a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that.”

He said that it still hurts to recall not winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 despite being the “strongest team”.

It is pertinent to mention that India are hosting a five-match T20I series against Australia. The hosts have a commanding 2-0 lead.