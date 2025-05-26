web analytics
Monday, May 26, 2025
India arrests 18 Sikh soldiers for questioning Pahalgam narrative: report

The Indian army has reportedly arrested 18 Sikh soldiers for allegedly questioning the official narrative surrounding the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Indian media outlet, Republic TV report, the detained soldiers are likely to face court-martial proceedings for insubordination and refusal to participate in military operations.

The move follows a decision by the Modi government to prosecute the soldiers, who allegedly defied orders and posted critical commentary on social media.

The posts of Sikh soldiers questioned the authenticity of the Pahalgam incident, labeling it a “false flag operation” aimed at maligning Pakistan.

Read more: Sikhs for Justice congratulates Pakistan on UNSC Seat

The Sikh soldiers reportedly refused to take part in what they described as a politically motivated operation.

In another related development, a junior doctor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was charged after being accused of distributing sweets in celebration of the Pahalgam incident.

The 27-year-old reportedly shared sweets in a hospital on April 23, a day after the attack, which led to legal action against him.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT

