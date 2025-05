Interior Minister briefs US envoy on post-attack situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the acting Ambassador of the United States, Natalie Baker, to discuss the evolving regional situation following India’s recent attack.

According to Pakistan’s state-run news agency, the APP, the meeting took place in Islamabad on Wednesday and was attended by U.S. Political Counselor Zack Harkinrider and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi gave a comprehensive briefing to the U.S. delegation on the aftermath of the Indian aggression, expressing Pakistan's serious concerns over the incident and its implications for regional peace.

“India has put the peace and stability of South Asia at stake,” said Mohsin Naqvi. He further emphasized that “India has torn apart regional harmony and by targeting civilians, it has blatantly violated international laws.”

The interior minister stated that Pakistan acted responsibly and showed maximum restraint in the face of provocation. However, he stressed that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be misunderstood as weakness.

“We gave a strong and appropriate response in defense of our homeland,” Naqvi asserted. “Pakistan will never allow any compromise on its national security.”

He also revealed that Pakistan had already informed friendly nations about India’s dangerous intentions well before the recent developments, urging the international community to take notice of the destabilizing actions.

The meeting reflects Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to inform its allies and maintain transparency over the situation while reaffirming its commitment to peace, law, and regional stability.

It is worth mentioning here that India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.