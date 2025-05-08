Urwa Hocane, Hina Altaf slam Indian actors celebrating attacks on Pakistan

Actors Urwa Hocane and Hina Altaf slammed Bollywood celebrities, celebrating India’s attacks on six different locations in Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 31 civilians and significant casualties.

Hina Altaf and Urwa Hocane, among others, urged their fans to boycott Bollywood celebrities, as the two called out the artists across the border, celebrating violence and attacks on Pakistan, fueling anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani sentiment among their followers.

Taking to her Instagram stories with a screengrab of X posts, by actors like Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Hocane noted, “Literally no one in Pakistan celebrated Pahalgam even though we were wrongly accused for it! And they are celebrating killing our innocent children and women! Cowards of the highest form!”

“Ab dafa kr dein inn Indian actors ko! Ptaa nahi kya aisi film kr di thi inhun ney k aap mar rahay hein (Stop following these Indian actors now. God knows what films they have made that you can’t stop obsessing over them),” she added. “It’s a dead industry now with little kids who can’t even speak a few words straight.”

“Stop watching their shitty films that never existed without a small part maligning Muslims or Pakistanis,” urged the ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ actor.

Altaf also condemned Bollywood stars’ celebration of Indian missile attacks on Pakistan’s civilian areas and noted, “Pakistan condemns the loss of innocent lives both in our home-land and yours. But it’s heartbreaking to see joy and celebration over the pain we’re going through.”

“All I ask is unfollow, unsubscribe, and step back from ‘THEM’ and those who choose to live in this country but stay silent when it comes to our soil,” she requested. “While some voices across the border promote war, we continue to speak of peace and friendship. But all this can’t be one-sided. We don’t need to ‘connect’ with those who can’t stand for what’s right even in times of grief.”

