India bans Pakistan’s ‘Sevak – The Confessions’ show

The Indian government banned the OTT platform Vidly for streaming the Pakistan thriller web series “Sevak – The Confessions“.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government banned “Sevak – The Confessions” to hide India’s dark and violent history which happened from 1984 till 2022.

The web series shows how Indian politics gets hijacked by Hindutva extremists. Among major events, the series shows operation Blue Star and its aftermath (the Sikh genocide), the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, the Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts.

“Nothing is what it seems as the race is on to seek the truth from a dark web woven of terror and deceit,” the synopsis on IMDb read.

The Indian media reported that the web show and movie-streaming portal was banned because of the project.

The cast of “Sevak – The Confessions” features Nayyar Ejaz, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Adnan Jaffar, Fahad Hashmi, Ammara Malik and Nazarul Hassan. It is directed by Anjum Shahzad whereas Saji Gul has written it.

