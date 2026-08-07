India fuel retailers say E20 petrol meets quality standards

India’s state-run fuel retailers said on Friday that nationwide testing of E20 petrol found ​no evidence to support claims of high ‌chloride contamination or moisture and that fuel quality remained within prescribed limits, according to a joint statement.

More than ​100 petrol samples from refineries showed chloride ​levels at or below one part per ⁠million (ppm), while ethanol samples from 80 distilleries recorded ​chloride content below 3 ppm, HPCL, BPCL and ​Indian Oil said.

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The clarification comes amid concerns about India’s nationwide roll out of E20 ​petrol, which contains 20% ethanol, a plant-derived alcohol ​mixed into petrol to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

‌More ⁠than 80 E20 samples collected from depots and terminals nationwide also showed chloride levels below 3 ppm, the statement said.

The oil marketing ​companies said inspections ​of underground ⁠storage tanks at about 90,000 fuel stations found no water ingress, ​and urged consumers to continue using E20 ​petrol ⁠with confidence.

The transition has drawn criticism from some consumers, who say the higher ethanol blend ⁠affects ​fuel efficiency and vehicle performance, ​particularly in older vehicles not designed for the fuel type.