India fuel retailers say E20 petrol meets quality standards
- By Reuters -
- Aug 07, 2026
India’s state-run fuel retailers said on Friday that nationwide testing of E20 petrol found no evidence to support claims of high chloride contamination or moisture and that fuel quality remained within prescribed limits, according to a joint statement.
More than 100 petrol samples from refineries showed chloride levels at or below one part per million (ppm), while ethanol samples from 80 distilleries recorded chloride content below 3 ppm, HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil said.
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The clarification comes amid concerns about India’s nationwide roll out of E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol, a plant-derived alcohol mixed into petrol to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.
More than 80 E20 samples collected from depots and terminals nationwide also showed chloride levels below 3 ppm, the statement said.
The oil marketing companies said inspections of underground storage tanks at about 90,000 fuel stations found no water ingress, and urged consumers to continue using E20 petrol with confidence.
The transition has drawn criticism from some consumers, who say the higher ethanol blend affects fuel efficiency and vehicle performance, particularly in older vehicles not designed for the fuel type.