India legend Sunil Gavaskar names his favourite Pakistan cricketers

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named his five favourite Pakistan cricketers.

A fan asked Sunil Gavaskar, who was covering the two-match Test series between hosts South Africa and India in the African country, to name his favourite cricketers from Pakistan.

Sunil Gavaskar started by naming Zaheer Abbas. His remaining picks were Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Babar Azam.

It is pertinent to mention that the legendary cricketer represented India in 125 Tests. He scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He scored 34 centuries with 236 not out being his top score.

The right-handed batter was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 1983 in England.

