Viral video: Sunil Gavaskar asks Mohammad Yousuf about his record

A video of India legend Sunil Gavaskar asking Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Yousuf if his record of most Test runs in a calendar year was intact is going viral.

The viral video showed Sunil Gavaskar interacting with prolific Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq at a private event. He presented a signed cap to the captain.

Sunil Gavaskar gave batting tips to Babar Azam to improve his game. He told the latter that he would not face problems if his shot selection was according to the situation.

Pakistan cricketing legends were also present in the event. He asked Mohammad Yousuf whether is he still holds the record for scoring most Test runs in a calendar year. He nodded in reply.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Yousuf scored a record 1,788 runs from 11 matches and 19 innings in 2006.

Pakistan and India will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia against each other on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They shared their insights regarding the much-anticipated match.

Babar Azam said Green Shirts try to come up with a good performance every time against India.

“Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best,” the right-handed batter said.

