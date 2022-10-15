Viral: ICC shares ‘best friends’ reel on Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma

ICC shared a “best friends” Instagram reel of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma and it is going viral.

The sport’s governing body organized Captains’ Day where all the skippers of 16 participating teams interacted with the media. A photoshoot of the two captains happened on the same day.

They shared an Instagram reel which was a collage of their pictures together. A voiceover: “What? Did we just become best friends? Yup.” was heard on it.

Pakistan and India will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia against each other on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They shared their insights regarding the much-anticipated match.

Babar Azam said Green Shirts try to come up with a good performance every time against India.

“Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best,” the right-handed batter said.

The Indian captain said his try there is no point talking about the fixtures against Pakistan as it will create pressure.

“We understand the game against Pakistan, but there is no point of talking about it every time and creating that pressure within yourselves,” Rohit Sharma said. “Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we talk about how they are, how the families are.

“We just talk about what is going on, how is life and what new car they have bought or they are about to buy.”

