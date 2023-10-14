30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

India maintains basmati rice floor price

Anees Hanif
By Anees Hanif
|

TOP NEWS

Anees Hanif
Anees Hanif
Muhammad Anees Hanif is a Multimedia journalist who serves as Chief Editor for ARY News' Urdu and English websites. He tweets @anees_avis

India said on Saturday it will maintain the floor price for basmati rice exports until further notice, according to a government order, as the world’s biggest exporter continues to curb overseas shipments of the grain.

India imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections.

A government order on Saturday said it would maintain the MEP, initially in place until Sunday, until further notice.

The South Asian country in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and on Friday imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

The MEP aims to help authorities ensure that non-basmati rice is not exported as basmati rice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.