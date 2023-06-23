30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
India may cut wheat import duty if needed

Reuters
Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

NEW DELHI: India may cut wheat import duty if required, broadcaster ET Now reported on Friday citing the head of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The wheat harvest in 2023 is at least 10% lower than the government’s estimate, a leading trade body told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the second year of low production which could complicate New Delhi’s effort to keep a lid on prices of the staple.

According to the government, however, wheat output rose to a record 112.74 million metric tons in 2023, up from 107.7 million metric tons a year earlier.

The FCI is the country’s biggest buyer of grains.

