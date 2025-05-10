Indian missiles hit 3 air bases in Pakistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are safe, military spokesman said late Friday.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying, “Now just wait for our response”.

The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan, a neighbouring brotherly nation.

India targets own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles

DG ISPR Chaudhry noted that India had launched six ballistic missiles, one striking Udhampur and the other five hitting near Amritsar. In a late night media talk, he said six ballistic missiles were fired from Udhampur.

Shortly after launching a missile attack on their own territory in Indian Punjab, India aimed to push the region and beyond into chaos as part of a larger sinister plan.

This suggests India is targeting its own population, particularly the Sikh minority, which does not make sense. Sikh minorities appear to be under attack, Pakistan state media reported.

The strikes have raised concerns over the deliberate targeting of Punjab’s Sikh community, prompting serious questions about the Indian government’s intentions.

He mentioned that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) detected the electronic signatures of every missile upon launch and pinpointed their intended targets.

Far from weakening us, these shameful acts only harden Pakistan’s determination and solidarity. India’s desperation is a ticking time bomb—its paranoia and failures will keep compounding, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles is a deep conspiracy by India against its minorities.

In a post on social media platform X today (Saturday), he said Pakistan stands with the Sikh community in this difficult time.

He said that these cowardly acts are exposing India’s true face to the world, calling it a shameful act.