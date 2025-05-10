India admits heavy damage to air bases in Pakistan’s military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’

NEW DELHI: Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Sofia Quraishi on Saturday acknowledged that key Indian airbases sustained losses during Pakistan’s ongoing military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’.

Pakistan has launched “Operation Bunyan Marsoos” in response to the blatant Indian aggression.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a press briefing with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Colonel Sofia Quraishi confirmed that airbases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda had suffered damage to both equipment and personnel. She said that Pakistan used high-speed missiles to target airbase stations in Punjab.

“Pakistani army has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India’s military sites. India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab’s air bases,” Indian media reported Qureshi as saying.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh added that Pakistan’s military offensive on the Western Front continued and tried to target the Indian Army. ‘They attacked 26 locations from Srinagar to Chhalliya. Damage reported in airbases in Udhampur, Adampur, Pathankot, and Bathinda’, she said.

Vyomika Singh alleged that Pakistan of moving its troops towards forward areas. However, she denied Pakistan’s claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system and airfields at Surat and Sirsa.

Colonel Quraishi emphasized that India seeks to prevent further escalation. “India does not wish to prolong this conflict. If Pakistan agrees to de-escalate, we are prepared to stand down,” she affirmed.

Read More: Pakistan inflicts losses on Indian military in Bunyan Marsoos

Pakistan has launched “Operation Bunyan Marsoos” in response to the blatant Indian aggression, state media Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

According to the Radio, Pakistan has destroyed the BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India.

Attacks are also continuing on other targets in India. Pakistan has also destroyed an airbase at Udhampur and an airfield at Pathankot.

All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and mosques are being targeted.

Brigade Headquarters “K G Top”

Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed Brigade Headquarters, “K G Top”, while a supply depot in Uri has also been ruined completely.