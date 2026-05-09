India new labour code on wages- May 2026 update

The government of India ‌​has ​published ⁠rules ​under ​a new ​labour ​code on wages, ⁠a ​government ​notification ⁠showed ​late ​Friday.

Earlier, India had fully operationalised four labour codes on 21 November 2025 after the publication of the required rules and notifications. The four codes replace 29 central labour laws with a consolidated framework for wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety.

Four Labour Codes in India

The four codes are the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. These codes were brought into force by the Government of India with effect from 21 November 2025.

Code on Wages, 2019

The Code on Wages, 2019 applies to wages, bonus, and minimum wage provisions across covered establishments. Under the revised wage definition, basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance must form at least 50% of total remuneration.

Social Security and Worker Protection

The Code on Social Security, 2020 extends social security coverage to gig workers and platform workers. Aggregators are required to contribute 1% to 2% of annual turnover, subject to a ceiling of 5% of the amount paid to such workers.

Industrial Relations and Workplace Provisions

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 covers standing orders, trade unions, strikes, and layoffs. The framework includes mandatory appointment letters for workers, equal pay and opportunity for women in different shifts, and a weekly working-hour cap of 48 hours with overtime payment.

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 covers workplace safety, health standards, and working conditions in specified establishments. The framework also provides free health check-ups for workers aged 40 years and above.