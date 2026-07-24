India, Pakistan handed direct Asian Games knockout berths

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka secured direct entry into the men’s cricket ​knockout stage at the 2026 Asian ‌Games after the draw was announced on Thursday.

The 10-team men’s competition, starting from September 24 in ​Nagoya, will begin with a preliminary ​round featuring Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, ⁠Nepal and Oman competing for the ​remaining quarter-final berths.

Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal were drawn ​in Group A, while Hong Kong, Malaysia and Oman were placed in Group B. The top two ​teams from each group will advance ​to the knockout stage to join the four seeded ‌sides.

The ⁠women’s tournament, scheduled from September 17-22, features eight teams and will begin at the quarter-final stage. Defending champions India will face ​hosts Japan, Bangladesh ​will ⁠take on China, Sri Lanka will meet Malaysia, and Pakistan will ​play Thailand.

All matches in both competitions ​will ⁠be played in the Twenty20 format.

India swept the cricket gold medals at the 2022 ⁠Asian Games, ​held in 2023 in ​Hangzhou, claiming both the men’s and women’s titles.