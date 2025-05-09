Maya Ali feels ‘ashamed’ of idealising Indian artists through childhood

Showbiz A-lister Maya Ali expressed her shame at growing up idealising most of the Indian artists, who have been acknowledging and celebrating India’s attacks on Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 31 civilians earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, actor Maya Ali expressed her disappointment with the Indian actors and celebrities, lauding their armed forces for the strikes on six different locations in Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians and significant casualties earlier this week.

Ali noted that she feels ashamed of growing up, looking up to some of the most influential voices of India who are encouraging war.

“I am both amazed and stunned. When the horrendous Pahalgam incident occurred, we Pakistanis stood united as a nation – we mourned the loss of innocent lives and condemned the violence,” she began to write.

“Now, many of the most influential voices from India remain silent, while some are even celebrating and encouraging the attacks and deaths,” continued the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star. “I feel ashamed for having idealised many of them throughout my childhood.”

“I am proud and grateful to have been born in this beautiful nation – Pakistan – a country that upholds the highest respect for humanity. Pakistan zindabad,” Ali noted and captioned, “There is no power on earth that can undo PAKISTAN!”

