‘Scripted cleanup’: Saheefa Jabbar criticises fellow celebrities’ convenient solidarity

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak called out fellow Pakistani celebrities for their delayed and calculated responses to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram handle with a series of posts, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak accused fellow showbiz stars of deciding to use their voice on India-Pakistan tensions and express solidarity with the victims, only when it seemed ‘fashionable’ and beneficial for ‘PR’ to attract sponsors.

She labelled their solidarity posts as a ‘scripted cleanup’ and noted that they ‘failed to stand’ with Pakistan when it was needed and ‘mattered’.

“Being a celebrity comes with weight, a responsibility to use your voice wisely,” Khattak began to write. “But what’s heartbreaking is how many of our biggest names only speak when it’s convenient, when it won’t cost them anything.”

“They wait. They watch. They measure the risks. And when they finally do speak, it’s so carefully curated, so polished, that it feels more like damage control than truth,” she added.

“Our biggest celebrities waited until the worst had happened, until our mosques were destroyed, our children killed, before you decided it was ‘safe’ to post ‘Pakistan zindabad’. It wasn’t solidarity. It was cleanup. It was scripted,” slammed the ‘Bhool’ actor. “And I’ve watched this pattern long enough to know it wasn’t the first time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)

“You speak up when it’s fashionable, when it keeps you in the good graces of your sponsors and PR teams. You’ve been loud about causes that came with applause, but silent when it’s your own people suffering,” Khattak accused.

“You call yourself voices of the people, but your silence told us everything. You failed to stand tall when it mattered, and no filtered story or last-minute post can fix that,” she concluded.

Also Read: Urwa Hocane, Hina Altaf slam Indian actors celebrating attacks on Pakistan