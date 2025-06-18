Modi rejects Trump’s mediation offer with Pakistan

KANANASKIS, ALBERTA: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Indian media reported that Modi had a telephone conversation with President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada.

During the call, Modi briefed Trump on India’s Operation Sindoor and reiterated that India has never accepted and will never accept foreign mediation in its issues with Pakistan, Misri said.

“Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during the recent India-Pakistan conflict, at no time, on any level, were issues such as an India-U.S. trade deal or U.S. mediation between India and Pakistan discussed,” Misri noted. “The decision to halt military action was reached directly between India and Pakistan through existing military communication channels.”

“Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it,” he added.

These remarks follow repeated claims by President Trump that he had used trade leverage to help achieved a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate on the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir, stating that he told India and Pakistan, “I’ll be your arbitrator.”

President Trump said he feels proud to have managed a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, preventing a potential nuclear war.

“I stopped a war between India and Pakistan. And I stopped it with trade. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a story written about it, but it was pretty cool,” Trump told reporters after a “Bills Signing” ceremony at the White House.

“They (India and Pakistan) were getting ready. Pakistan was now their turn to hit, and eventually they’re going to go nuclear and I stopped it,” said the President.

Talking about the Kashmir conflict, President Trump said that he told India and Pakistan, “You’ve had a long-time rivalry over Kashmir. And I said, I can solve anything. I’ll be your arbitrator. I will be your arbitrator, I could solve anything, and how long has it been going on? They said, 2,000 years. I said oh, that’s a long time.”