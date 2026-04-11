India raises export duties on diesel, aviation turbine fuel

India has further ​raised a windfall tax on exports of ‌diesel and aviation turbine fuel it imposed last month to ensure adequate domestic supply.

In a government notification on ​Saturday, India’s finance ministry increased the tax ​on diesel exports to 55.5 rupees per ⁠litre from 21.5 rupees per litre, and on ​exports of aviation turbine fuel to 42 rupees ​per litre from 29.5 rupees per litre, effective immediately.

India also last month cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ​10 rupees ($0.11).

Separately, to control a rise in airfares, ​it has also capped a monthly increase in aviation turbine ‌fuel ⁠prices for domestic airlines at 25% in April. Jet fuel accounts for up to 40% of an airline’s expenses.

Global oil prices have surged past $100 ​per barrel ​as the ⁠flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a conduit ​for 40% of India’s crude oil ​imports, ⁠remains heavily restricted due to the U.S.-Iran war.

India, which ranks among the top five refining nations globally and ⁠is ​also the world’s third-biggest oil ​importer and consumer, relies heavily on overseas supplies.