India refuses to sign SCO declaration over omission of Pahalgam attack

QINGDAO: India on Thursday refused to sign the joint communique of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting for not mentioning the Pahalgam attack, ARY News reported.

The meeting, held in Qingdao, China, was attended by member states including Pakistan, China, and Russia.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif represented Islamabad at the summit, marking the first time since the Marka-e-Haq that senior officials from both Pakistan and India participated in the same event.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declined to endorse the joint statement, reportedly due to the absence of any mention of the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

As a result of India’s refusal, the ten-member bloc did not issue a final declaration.

New Delhi objected to the language of the draft, which condemned the Jaffar Express attack, indirectly pointing towards Indian involvement in terrorist attacks in Balochistan, while making no reference to the Pahalgam attack, according to Indian news agency ANI, citing government sources.

Observers see this as another diplomatic setback for India, as the SCO refused to accept New Delhi’s false propaganda against Pakistan regarding Pahalgam attack.

Earlier, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had expressed solidarity with Iran and condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian territory.

However, India distanced itself from the joint statement issued by the grouping.

The SCO, a regional alliance comprising 10 nations including Russia, Pakistan and India, had issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the Israeli military strikes on June 13, which targeted multiple sites inside Iran.

Member states also reiterated their commitment to the UN Charter and rejected any unlawful actions against fellow members.

India, which maintains a close strategic partnership with Israel, acknowledged concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East, it opted not to endorse the SCO’s collective position, maintaining an independent stance on the matter.