India shuts down Kartarpur corridor after missile strike on Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India has suspended operations at the Kartarpur Corridor following its recent missile strikes on Pakistan, halting Sikh pilgrims from undertaking their religious journey to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Bureau of Immigration announced the closure of the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district “until further orders.”

Around 150 pilgrims who arrived on Wednesday morning at the integrated check-post were asked to return home after waiting for 90 minutes.

The suspension comes in the wake of Indian missile strikes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which killed 26 civilians and damaged several mosques.

The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated on November 9, 2019, allows Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The corridor connects this site to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab.

Meanwhile, Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More: NSC grants Pakistan armed forces right to respond to Indian aggression

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg TV that Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian jets and multiple drones in response to India’s airstrikes along the Line of Control. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also confirmed this, stating that the jets were downed in various locations. The military told Reuters the downed jets included Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 planes, saying they targeted Indian aircraft after they attacked Pakistan.