India trying to sabotage Afghanistan peace efforts, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday the country is playing a very responsible role in the Afghanistan situation with evacuation and diplomacy, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media following an important federal cabinet session today, Fawad Chaudhry said that India has no borders with Afghanistan and thus it should stay away from its internal matters.

India is trying to sabotage the prospects and efforts of peace in the developing situation.

He said India is trying to create a euphoria that has perturbed us. “We don’t want the peace and stability that we want to bring in Afghanistan to be shattered by any other country.”

Our foreign minister is embarking on a series of visits to Central Asian countries to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan, he said lauding the diplomatic role played by Pakistan. He said if the world had heeded our counsel, the situation in Afghanistan today would have been different in a much better way.

We kept recommending a political solution as opposed to the military action but nobody listened then, he said.

Earlier today, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said very few embassies are functioning in Kabul after the Taliban seized control of war-ravaged Afghanistan.

IMF thanks PM Imran Khan for safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan

“Perhaps five embassies are working in Kabul and Pakistan’s embassy is one of those,” FM Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Pertinent to note that commending today the efforts of Pakistan, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva expressed her recognition of Pakistan’s efforts “at the highest levels” to ensure a safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kristalina Georgieva said Pakistan’s efforts “were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan”.