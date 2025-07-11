India unable to digest defeat by Pakistan, says DPM Ishaq Dar

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that India’s political leadership is struggling to come to terms with its defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the recent escalation, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur, Ishaq Dar said that following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan responded in kind to India’s actions — including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty — by closing its airspace.

Dar asserted that India’s narrative has failed to gain international acceptance, while Pakistan has pursued a policy of economic diplomacy instead of conventional rhetoric.

He rejected claims of diplomatic isolation, stressing that Pakistan is one of the biggest victims of terrorism and successfully countered India’s misinformation globally — just as it did during the Pulwama incident.

Referring to events of May 6, 2025, Dar stated that Indian fighter jets attempted to enter Pakistan’s airspace, but Pakistani pilots were instructed not to engage unless national boundaries were breached and to avoid targeting any civilian areas.

“The world witnessed how Pakistan shot down six Indian aircraft that night,” he said.

He warned that while India may say whatever it pleases, Pakistan is fully prepared.

Dar also revealed Pakistan’s diplomatic role during the Iran-Israel conflict, stating, “We fulfilled our duty behind the scenes. I was in constant contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.”