India’s BJP using false-flag attacks to win elections: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has accused India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating false-flag attacks to influence public opinion and secure electoral victories.

Speaking at a press briefing with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the DG ISPR said that recent incidents, including the Pahalgam attack, follow a familiar pattern used by India to blame Pakistan without evidence and to manipulate political narratives ahead of elections.

DG ISPR questioned the credibility of India’s swift reaction to the Pahalgam incident, noting the timeline of events that pointed to a pre-determined agenda.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place about 230 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), raised questions because Pakistan was quickly blamed, even though it was unlikely that such a fast connection could be made.

The FIR was lodged just 10 minutes after the incident, which General Chaudhry deemed insufficient for a proper investigation, especially considering the distance and time it would take to reach the scene and carry out any meaningful inquiry.

“The incident occurred between 13:50 and 14:20, and within minutes, not only was the FIR registered, but Pakistan was also blamed,” he stated. “It is impossible to investigate, reach the site, and register a case within such a short span.”

He also condemned the Indian media for quickly implicating Pakistan and pointed out that certain social media accounts, previously linked to the spread of propaganda following the Jaafar Express attack, were once again used to fuel tensions.

The DG ISPR also rejected India’s claim that the attack was religiously motivated, explaining that videos showed there was no targeting based on religion. He referenced the statement of the brother of a Muslim victim, who confirmed that religion was not a factor in the attack.

Further intensifying the allegations against India, Pakistan Army’s spokes person revealed that Indian social media accounts, suspected of being connected to intelligence agencies, had posted messages ahead of the Mianwali terror attack on 4 November, foreshadowing “a big event.”

He suggested that this indicates a deeper, coordinated effort between Indian intelligence and terrorist groups to stir conflict.

The DG ISPR also raised concerns over the treatment of Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India, with reports of illegal detentions and the possibility of these individuals being killed in fake encounters, a tactic that India has employed in the past.

He referred to several historical instances, such as the 2013 killing of Zia Mustafa in a staged encounter, as evidence of India’s practice of state-sponsored terrorism.

“Innocent civilians, both Pakistani and Kashmiri, have been caught in the crossfire of these manipulated narratives,” General Chaudhry stated. “In many cases, Indian forces have tortured and killed civilians, labeling them as terrorists to justify their actions.”

General Chaudhry also accused India of using terrorism as a tool for political gains, claiming that incidents like Pulwama and the Jaafar Express attack were strategically used to divert attention, manipulate political narratives, and bolster electoral prospects.

“India accuses Pakistan, takes credit for counterterrorism, and then wins elections,” he said.

The DG ISPR said India repeatedly blames Pakistan after such attacks without any investigation, using incidents like Pulwama and Pahalgam to shape narratives, suppress Kashmiri voices, and manipulate international agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty.

Asserting that India’s actions are part of a broader strategy to destabilize the region, Pakistan Army spokesperson called on the Indian government to reflect on its role in state terrorism and the impact of its actions on regional peace and security.

He assured the public that Pakistan’s army and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take any necessary actions to safeguard the country.

Pakistan Army exposed India’s ongoing strategy of spreading misinformation and funding terrorism to destabilize Pakistan and mislead the global community.

The DG ISPR further said that despite Indian propaganda, Pakistan’s security forces remain fully committed to defending the country’s sovereignty, carrying out over 190 operations daily, and eliminating more than 1,600 terrorists since January 2024.