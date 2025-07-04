Prasidh Krishna bags unwanted record in second England Test

Pacer Prasidh Krishna found himself topping an unwanted list after bowling an expensive spell in the second India vs England Test at Edgbaston.

Day 3 of the Test saw the visitors getting a grip on the game early as Mohammed Siraj removed Joe Root and Ben Stokes on consecutive deliveries.

However, England wicketkeeping batter Jamie Smith and Harry Brook joined hands for a brilliant partnership to reduce the first-inning deficit.

While the rest of India pacers continued to bowl on a tight line and length, Prasidh Krishna found it hard to remain consistent and bowled one of the most expensive spells in Test history by an Indian bowler.

As Prasidh Krishna struggled to find his rhythm in the second India vs England Test, Jamie Smith targeted him with brutal force.

The England batter smacked the India pacer for 23 runs in an over, which included four fours and a massive six.

Prasidh Krishna’s five-over spell cost India 50 runs, at an economy rate of 10.00, the most expensive by an Indian bowler bowling five or more overs since 2006.

The 28-year-old pacer now has the worst economy rate in Test history (minimum 500 deliveries), a dismal 5.26 per over.

The India pacer is the first in 148 years of Test cricket to concede runs at this rate over.

Before the ongoing game, Krishna had economy rates of 6.40 and 6.13 across both innings of the first India vs England Test.