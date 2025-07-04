Jamie Smith hits joint-third fastest Test ton for England in India Test

England wicketkeeping batter Jamie Smith launched a brutal counterattack after the home side lost their top-order early in their first innings against India in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Resuming on their overnight score of 77/3 on Day 3, England slumped to 84/5 after losing Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries from Mohammed Siraj.

Jamie Smith launched a fiery counterattack soon after arriving at the crease.

The wicketkeeping batter smashed a blistering 80-ball hundred to help his side to 249-5 at lunch on Day 3.

With the ton, Jamie Smith now has the joint-third fastest Test hundred for England, equalling the record set by Harry Brook against Pakistan three years prior.

The spotlight of the England batter’s knock became Prasidh Krishna’s eighth over on Day 3, when Jamie Smith smacked him for four boundaries and a huge six.

In total, Smith hit 23 runs in that over to shift the momentum in England’s favour in the second Test against India.

It is worth noting here that former batter GL Jessop holds the record for the fastest Test ton for England, with his 76-ball century against Australia in 1902.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a 77-ball century against New Zealand in 2022, while Jamie Smith and Harry Brook have taken 76 balls each to achieve the milestone in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, England continue their fightback with Smith unbeaten on 156 alongside Brook (133)* as the home side scored 347 over the loss of five wickets at the time of filing this story.