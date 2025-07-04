Ravindra Jadeja reacts to Ben Stokes’ protest during ENG vs IND test

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja issued a clarification after England captain Ben Stokes seemed unhappy with him on second day of Edgbaston Test between England and India.

The moment occurred after the 89th over of the innings sent down by Chris Woakes and Stokes was coming in to bowl next. Before starting the over, the seam-bowling all-rounder was seen complaining to umpire Chris Gaffaney about Ravindra Jadeja’s landing leaving some footmarks on the pitch. Gaffaney had a chat with Ravindra Jadeja, who later told Stokes, ‘Why would I do that? My focus is on batting?’

“He [Stokes] felt I was making rough for myself, The fast bowlers were doing it anyway. I don’t need to do that. He was repeatedly telling the umpire that I am running on the wicket. I had no such intension. It might have happened onces or twice by mistake, but I didn’t mean to.”

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who resumed day two at 41, missed out on a well-deserved ton as Josh Tongue’s extra bounce got the better of the veteran for 89. It was the first and only wicket of the session for England as they broke the massive 203-run stand with visiting captain Shubman Gill.

The toss had won by Stokes on the opening day and opted to field first.