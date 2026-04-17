India withdraws its bid to host UN climate talks in 2028
- By Reuters -
- Apr 17, 2026
India has withdrawn its bid to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
Here are some details:
- Reuters reported this month that India had withdrawn its offer to host the COP33 in 2028, citing two government officials familiar with the matter.
- India’s foreign ministry confirmed the decision to withdraw its offer at a press briefing on Friday.
- Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there were several issues that were taken into account, but “India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments”.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed hosting the summit in 2023.
- COP summits have developed into a major global forum that bring rich and poor countries together with scientists and civil society to address the climate threat.