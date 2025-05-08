Indian actor recalls facing religious discrimination

Popular Indian TV actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Aly Goni, who comes from a Muslim family of Jammu & Kashmir, revealed he faced religious discrimination in the country while house-hunting with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

Actor Aly Goni, who is dating his close friend and fellow ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Jasmin Bhasin, since the two participated together in the reality show in 2021, shared in a new interview that he faced religious discrimination, not in the industry but at the hands of landlords while house hunting with the latter.

“I have never faced discrimination in the industry for being Kashmiri. However, I faced it a lot during the house hunt,” he said. “Aaj bhi hota hai (It happens even today).”

“Jasmin and I were searching for a house, but many people refused to give us a house, saying, ‘Hum Muslims ko ghar nahi dete (We don’t rent homes to Muslims)’,” Goni recalled.

“The majority of people who refused to give us a home were older individuals. Zyada se zyada 10-12 saal aur jeene waale hain woh log, aur uske baad jal ke rakh ho jaaoge ya kabar mein chale jaaoge, toh kya karoge uss building ka (At most, these people will live another 10–12 years, and after that, they’ll either be reduced to ashes or buried in a grave—so what will they do with that building)?” he expressed.

