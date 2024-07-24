Jasmin Bhasin makes first public appearance post eye injury

Indian TV actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Jasmin Bhasin made her first public appearance after an eye injury earlier this week, where her corneas were damaged after wearing contact lenses.

Popular TV serial actor, Jasmin Bhasin, best known for her impactful stints in Indian reality shows ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, in her first public appearance, since she disclosed her eye injury earlier this week.

In the paparazzi video, Bhasin briefly posed for the shutterbugs after she asked them not to use flash while clicking her pictures. The celebrity also took off her sunglasses to share a glimpse of her recovering eye and requested paps to remember her in prayers.

For the unversed, the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant first complained about the pain in her eye earlier this week, which happened after she wore contact lenses for an event in Delhi, on July 17.

Speaking to an Indian publication, Bhasin said, “I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse.”

“I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything,” she explained. “Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I was rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here.”

“I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four to five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain,” she shared.

Bhasin turned to her Instagram stories later, to update her fans about the recovery. With a picture of herself, wearing sunglasses, she captioned, “Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings.”