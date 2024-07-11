Indian actors robbed of all money, passports in Europe

Popular Indian TV actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been stranded in Europe, after being robbed of all their money, belongings and passports.

As reported by Indian media outlets, celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who tied the knot in July 2016, and are currently on a romantic Europe getaway to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary, fell victim to a theft in Europe, as their belongings worth INR10 lacs as well as passports were stolen, after they reached Florence, Italy.

Speaking to an Indian portal, Dahiya revealed that their belongings of approximately INR10 lacs, including passports, wallets, and all the other stuff shopped during the trip, were stolen, after they reached Florence on Wednesday.

“Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident,” he told the publication. “We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone”

“Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items,” added the actor.

Dahiya shared that the couple reached out to the local police but they were of no help and dismissed their case as there were no CCTV cameras in the specific area.

He also mentioned that they tried to approach the embassy as well which was closed for the day. “We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us,” he requested.

