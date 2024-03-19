Actor Arundhathi Nair ‘fighting for life’ after horrifying road accident

South-Indian film actor Arundhathi Nair, of ‘Saithan’ fame, is in critical condition after she met with a horrifying road accident earlier this week.

Indian actor Arundhathi Nair, 28, who appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films, and rose to fame after playing the female lead in Vijay Antony-led action thriller ‘Saithan’, met with a bike accident on March 14, near Kovalam bypass in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, when she was returning home with her brother, after giving an interview to a digital channel.

In the first official statement shared by her family on Instagram, on Monday, the actor’s sister Arathy Nair wrote, “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels.”

She continued, “It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago; she is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.”

“We Need your prayers and Support for her speedy recovery,” Arathy added in the caption.

A number of her fans and well-wishers extended their heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of Nair via the comment section of the post.

Nair made her big screen debut in 2014 with the Tamil language film ‘Pongi Ezhu Manohara’, before acting in hit titles like ‘Saithan’ and ‘Pistha’. She also appeared in the Malayalam movie ‘Ottakoru Kaamukan’.

Indian actor found dead at home; suicide suspected