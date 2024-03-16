Indian actor confesses ‘love at first sight’ with Wahaj Ali

The love for Wahaj Ali has spanned across borders and yet another Indian actor has confessed to having a crush on the Pakistani drama heartthrob.

Indian TV starlet Reem Sameer Shaikh, best known for essaying Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, in H. E. Amjad Khan’s biopic ‘Gul Makai’, confessed having a ‘love at first sight’ with ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star, during a recent Q&A session with her followers.

In a recent ‘Ask me a question’ session on Instagram, Reem Shaikh was asked, “First impression about Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali and his which drama you saw first,” to which the actor replied in a video message, “I’m not joking, but it was a love at first sight.”

Notably, this hearty confession came weeks after she said during an outing, “I love Wahaj Ali so much, I just wish to meet him once.” Shaikh also admitted her wish to recreate the Bollywood story of ‘Veer Zaara’ with Ali.

On the work front, current TV sensation, Wahaj Ali has been enjoying his long-due success and stardom since last year, thanks to his consistently stellar performances in back-to-back projects, including ‘Haiwan’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and very recently ‘Mein’.

