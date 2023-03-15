Indian actor shares suicide note after talking about mental health

Indian actor Payal Ghosh shared an incomplete suicide note on social media and threatens to expose the name of those responsible.

Actor who earlier accused Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of ‘Me Too’, has now left her fans worried as she dropped an unfinished suicide note on social media, without any names this time.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“This is me, Payal Ghosh. If I die by suicide or heart attack, people who will be responsible for that are,” the hand-written note read. Her Instagram post drew all sorts of reactions from social users. While many expressed their concern towards the health of the celebrity and suggested she seek medical help and support from her loved ones, others were harsh to criticize Ghosh for seeking attention via her posts.

Minutes later, she shared a Holi picture of herself with an intriguing caption. Ghosh compared herself to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and noted that she is not like him, and in case anything misfortunate happens to her, she will make sure that others suffer as well. It is pertinent to mention here that actor-politician Payal Ghosh had always been very vocal about her struggles with depression and mental health. Reacting to the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma earlier, she said, “Mental health is something that we often neglect and depression creeps on you in a very hidden way.”

“I was fine until I was suddenly in a very critical condition mentally and tried to jump from my building had it not been for my brother who saved my life. It’s a very slippery slope and can quickly become dangerous,” she shared.

South-Indian actor Sudheer Varma commits suicide

“I feel mental health should be given more weightage than it gets as our careers and busy schedules make us drift away from it. I’m thankful that I was lucky enough to be pulled out of the dark hole in time and now I’m on my way to putting that part of my life behind me. My family and close people are the ones who helped me come out of it and I will never be able to thank them enough for it.”

Comments