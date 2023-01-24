South-Indian actor Sudheer Varma commits suicide

Yet another Indian actor, Sudheer Varma, an aspiring artist in the Telugu film industry, committed suicide on Monday.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Sudheer Varma,33, best known for films like ‘Kundanapu Bomma’, ‘Neeku Naaku Dash Dash’, and ‘Second Hand’, committed suicide yesterday in Visakhapatnam city of the Indian state, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the details, the actor attempted suicide by consuming poison earlier this week and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where he breathed his last, a day earlier. Reportedly, Varma was depressed over the struggle to find good work in the industry.

“He had been struggling for a while to get good roles,” a source close to the deceased actor, told the publication.

Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain..

We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/Egs7Sh0u3d — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) January 23, 2023

Several of his fellows from the fraternity paid their respects to the late actor via Twitter posts. Tollywood director, Venky Kudumula turned to the social platform, and with a picture of Varma, he wrote, “Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain.. We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !!”

Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!🙏🙏🙏 @iChandiniC @vara_mullapudi @anil_anilbhanu pic.twitter.com/Sw7KdTRkpG — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) January 23, 2023

Among others who shared condolence messages were also his ‘Kundanapu Bomma’ co-stars Sudhakar Komakula and Chandni Chowdary, who expressed their grief on the sad news.

The last rites of Varma will be held tomorrow, January 25.

Extremely devastated and heartbroken over your loss Sudheer. You have been an exceptional coactor and an amazing friend. We are going to miss you! RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/oW9cvLD0CR — Chandini Chowdary (@iChandiniC) January 23, 2023

