Indian actor recalls hitting Amitabh Bachchan on head

Actor Avinash Tiwary has shared that he hit Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on the head during their first meet on set.

In a recent interview, the actor recalled the ’embarrassing’ first working experience with Bachchan while filming a scene for the 2014’s ‘Yudh.’

According to the actor, he had no prior experience of performing action scenes and had to punch the veteran Bollywood actor in his very first such scene.

“The first time we met we had to do an action sequence. I had at that point never done an action sequence in my life. In the scene, he had to punch me and I had to duck and give him back. Fortunately, I only hit him on his head, but the embarrassment I felt at that time, I still haven’t recovered from it. There was pin-drop silence on the set and I went in for another punch because they didn’t say cut. It was the instinct of an actor that took over,” Avinash Tiwary said.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and Dipti Kalwani, ‘Yudh’ is a thriller miniseries.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Avinash Tiwary, the show stars Bollywood actors Sarika, Zakir Hussain, Mona Wasu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kay Kay Menon.

On the work front, Tiwary is starring in the Netflix film ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ opposite Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Shergill.

The film revolves around a diamond theft worth crores as officer Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Shergill) suspects Kamini Singh (Tamannaah Bhatia), Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), and Mangesh Desai (Rajiv Mehta).

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ premiered on the streaming platform on November 29.