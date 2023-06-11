Rubina Dilaik shares health update after her accident

Indian actor Rubina Dilaik shared her health updates after she met with an accident on Saturday.

Rubina Dilaik and her husband actor Abhiva Shukla’s car got struck by a truck in Mumbai. The latter shared pictures of their vehicle in a tweet.

“Happened to us, can happen to you,” he tweeted. “Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical.”

He asked Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police to take action against the culprits.

Rubina Dilaik, taking to Twitter, said she suffered blows to her head and lower back.

“Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good,” she tweeted.

The actress added: “Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road ������ Rules r for our own safety !”

Rubina Dilaik has proved her mettle in Indian television thanks to her performances in shows such as ‘Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed‘, ‘Sindoor Bin Suhagan‘, ‘Choti Bahu‘ and ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki‘.

The actress is the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 14‘.