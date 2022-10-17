Indian actor found dead at home; leaves suicide note

Indian TV actor Vaishali Takkar has committed suicide by hanging herself; a final note has been recovered from her bedroom.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, actor Vaishali Takkar, best known for her work in TV serials ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ended her life earlier this week. The actor wrote the reason for suicide in the last note, recovered from her home.

According to details, the actor was found dead at her residence in Sai Bagh colony of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, by her father on Sunday afternoon. The suicide note recovered by police officials from her diary claimed that the actor was under stress and being harassed by her ex-boyfriend, who also happened to be her neighbour.

The untimely demise of the rising star has sent shockwaves across the Indian showbiz industry. Several of her co-actors shared their condolences for the family.

One of her colleagues and friends also revealed that the actor was set to tie the knot with her fiance later this year and was being harassed by her former boyfriend due to the same reason.

Officials have started an investigation into the matter and vow to take strict action against the accused.

Vaishali Takkar, 29, was a known name in television and has played pivotal roles in a number of serials including ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Super Sisters’, ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara’ and ‘Manmohini 2’. She was last seen in the play ‘Rakshabandhan’ earlier this year.

