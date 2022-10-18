Indian actor Vaishali Takkar’s Full Suicide Note Revealed

The suicide note of Indian actor Vaishali Takkar, who died by hanging herself on Sunday, has been revealed.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame, who committed suicide over the weekend, at her Indore residence, left a five-page long note behind in her diary. The suicide note of Vaishali Takkar has now been recovered by police officials from the accident spot.

According to Indian news outlets, Takkar made some shocking revelations in her final message and accused a neighbouring couple of ’emotional and physical abuse’ which triggered her to take the extreme step.

Two of the five pages of the suicide note have been acquired by news agencies of the country, which read: “Please Rahul aur uski family ko saza dilwaoge. Mujhe 2.5 years torture kiya hai mentally rahul aur disha ne. Warna meri aatma ko shanti nahi milegi, (Please get Rahul and his family punished. Rahul and Disha have mentally tortured me for 2.5 years. Otherwise, my soul will not rest in peace).”

In conclusion of her note, the celebrity penned, “I quit,” with her signature.

Meanwhile, Takkar’s brother Neeraj has also accused Rahul of causing mental torture to the deceased. As per his statement, “He [Rahul] resides in the colony only. During the lockdown, they might have started talking. They used to go to the same gym as well.”

Neeraj explained, “When she told us that he used to trouble her, we spoke to his family and asked them to keep their son away from her. He continued to interfere in her life. We did not consider going to the police because we thought that since he is our neighbour, he would understand it on his own.”

“They must have gone out somewhere together and clicked pictures. He later used to threaten her of making those photos public,” Neeraj alleged.

Reportedly, Takkar was set to marry another man; Rahul and his wife Disha used to message her fiance and threatened Vaishali to call off the engagement or else they will spoil her life.

