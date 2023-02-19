Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda sends fans to all expenses paid Manali trip

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda sent his 100 fans to an all-expense paid to Manali resort town in India’s Himachal Pradesh state.

The ‘Arjun Reddy‘ star, who is working on his Telugu romantic film Kushi with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had made the announcement in a video on Twitter.

100 of you go to the mountains ❤️

Update! Happy new year.

Big kisses and lots of love to all of you.https://t.co/3e0wE3ECNt https://t.co/a5vLqeQXze pic.twitter.com/wTyZGH0JOt — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 8, 2023

The clip showed his admirers laughing and cheering as they headed for the spot.

Cutest ❤️ they sent me a video from their flight this morning. And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy 🥰#Deverasanta2022 pic.twitter.com/BF4DX5PIyG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2023

It is not the first time that the South Indian actor made his fans happy with his gestures.

Earlier, he paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank and picked 50 fans who followed Vijay on social media at random. Moreover, he named 100 fans who would receive INR10,000 cash each as a Christmas gift.

It is pertinent to mention that Khushi’s filming was halted over Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s illness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologized to Vijay Deverakonda fans for the filming to be stopped, adding that it will resume soon.

