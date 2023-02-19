Monday, February 20, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda sends fans to all expenses paid Manali trip

test

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda sent his 100 fans to an all-expense paid to Manali resort town in India’s Himachal Pradesh state.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The ‘Arjun Reddy‘ star, who is working on his Telugu romantic film Kushi with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had made the announcement in a video on Twitter.

The clip showed his admirers laughing and cheering as they headed for the spot.

It is not the first time that the South Indian actor made his fans happy with his gestures.

Earlier, he paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank and picked 50 fans who followed Vijay on social media at random. Moreover, he named 100 fans who would receive INR10,000 cash each as a Christmas gift.

Related – Brahmastra 2‘: Vijay Deverakonda to play Dev?

It is pertinent to mention that Khushi’s filming was halted over Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s illness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologized to Vijay Deverakonda fans for the filming to be stopped, adding that it will resume soon.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.