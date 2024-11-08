Indian actor who quit acting and now owns Rs1,300 crores business

Once a top TV star, Indian actor Aashka Goradia left showbiz at the peak of her acting career to try her luck in the corporate world.

After making her acting debut with the TV show ‘Achanak 37 Saal Baad’ in 2002, Goradia shot to new heights of fame following her portrayal of Kumud in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kkusum.’

Instant fame was followed by several projects for the Indian actor who featured in several popular shows over the years, including ‘Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka,’ ‘Viruddh,’ and ‘Naagin.’

Apart from Indian TV dramas, Aashka Goradia also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’

Her prominence was felt in the TV industry as she became one of the highest-paid TV stars.

However, the Indian actor in 2019 bid farewell to the TV industry after launching her cosmetic brand, Renee Cosmetics.

Aashka Goradia joined hands with Beardo co-founders Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani to launch the company in 2018.

The internet-first brand sells eye makeup, lip colours, skin serums, and highlighters.

During the Covid pandemic, Renee Cosmetics revenue increased significantly as it crossed the $100-million mark in 2022.

Entrackr, an independent platform to report on economics, reported that the brand is worth around $155 million (INR1300 crore) as of 2024.

Amid its popularity and widening customer base, the brand is seen as a competitor to top Indian wellness and care businesses such as Nykaa and Sugar Cosmetics.

According to Indian media outlets, the brand’s financial records showed that it has raised a total funding of $48.5 million (over INR400 crore) in five rounds.

Aashka Goradia tied the knot with American businessman Brent Goble in 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in October 2023.