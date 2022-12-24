Indian actress allegedly commits suicide, co-actor charged in case

A 20-year-old Indian actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on the set of her show “Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul“.

Indian media reported that the young actor died in the Palghar district in India’s Maharashtra state. Her co-star Zeeshan Mohammed Khan got charged with abetting suicide.

The 20-year-old had gone to the washroom on the set but did not return for a while. After breaking the door, the production team found her hanging in the room.

She was moved to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sub Inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station, speaking with the media, said a police team was at the spot. He added that they are investigating the case from all angles despite people on the sets calling it a suicide.

Her mother filed a complaint against Zeeshan Mohammed Khan. He got charged in the case later.

Her big break was playing Chand Kanwar in the Sony TV show “Maharana Pratap“. She featured in many shows and Bollywood movies in which she played Katrina Kaif’s child roles.

Tunisha Sharma was active on social media and used to post pictures of her happenings.

