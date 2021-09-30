Indian actress commits suicide by hanging herself

Indian actress named Soujanya committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Bangalore city, a foreign news agency reported.

The tragic incident took place in her apartment located in Kumbalgodu town.

The primary investigation has revealed that the door was opened by force to locate the remains hanging on the ceiling. The investigator said that she can be identified with a tattoo on her leg.

Police have launched an investigation as to which incidents in her personal or professional life made Soujanya took the step. Her family members and friends are being questioned over the incident.

It was also reported that a suicide note was recovered in which she wrote that she does not hold anyone responsible and took the step on her own. She has also asked her parents to forgive her over her step.

The celebrity stated that she was doing physically fine but was mentally affected by an incident that had taken place in her life, adding that she was grateful to everyone who supported and stood by her.

Soujanya has worked in Kannada television serials and handful of movies as well. Those who have worked with her in the projects are also under investigation.

