Indian air force aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh

An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in India’s Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The aircraft crashed into a field in Bhind district. The pilot was injured in the accident.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning,” the Indian Air Force in a statement said.

“The pilot ejected safely and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.”

Footage of the crash site showed the wreckage of the aircraft in Mankabad village in Bhind. Smoke can be seen spiraling from the wreckage of the jet half buried in the field.

Locals gather around the site at the sound of the explosion.

On Sept 21, an Indian army helicopter with two people on board had crashed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. Two pilots were injured after the chopper crashed in Shiv Garh Dhar area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Local police said heavy fog reducing visibility in the area may have led to the crash.

