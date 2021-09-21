Indian army chopper crashes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: An Indian army helicopter with two people on board crashed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Tuesday.

Two pilots got injured after the chopper crashed in Shiv Garh Dhar area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Both pilots have been evacuated to hospital where one of them is stated to be in critical condition.

Local police said heavy fog reducing visibility in the area may have led to the crash.

“Today during a training sortie in Patnitop area, an Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital,” the Indian army said in a statement.

Last year in Feb, an Indian military Cheetah helicopter had crashed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir reportedly due to technical malfunction.

A report quoted Indian army officials as saying the helicopter crashed in IOJK’s Reasi district during a training flight following a technical fault while both pilots managed to eject safely.