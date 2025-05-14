Death toll in Indian attack on Pakistan rises to 13 as two more personnel martyred

RAWALPINDI: Two more security forces personnel embraced martyrdom today who were hospitalised, bringing the total number of martyred personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces to 13 while 78 have sustained injuries in the line of duty, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

Indian Armed Forces blatant and cowardly aggression which was launched on the night of 6-7 May 2025, targeted innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The martyred heroes are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shaheed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed of the Pakistan Air Force.

ISPR stated that “Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism.”

The Pakistan Armed Forces, in unity with the people of Pakistan, pay the highest tribute to these brave martyrs and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, ISPR added.

The Pakistan Armed Forces successfully completed ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ on Saturday, May 10 in response to Indian military aggression that began on the night of May 6-7.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the events followed by Pahalgam attack were named as conflict Marka-e-Haq. The ISPR said the operation was a decisive retaliation for India’s attacks, which resulted in the loss of innocent Pakistani civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

‘Indian military installations targeted’

Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations. This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26 military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also mainland India.

Marka-e-Haq has been a great example of the synergy between all elements of national power, with overwhelming support of the Pakistani public, to effectively counter the threat to our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“No one should doubt that whenever Pakistan’s sovereignty is threatened and territorial integrity violated, the retributive response will be comprehensive and decisive. Pakistan Armed Forces thank and salute the Pakistani nation for its courage, resilience, and fervour during this conflict,” the ISPR added.