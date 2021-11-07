Indian cricket team being trolled after T20 World Cup exit

Social media users are trolling the Indian cricket team following their exit from the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Virat Kohli-lead side was knocked out of the tournament after Afghanistan was handed an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. Kane Williamson’s side became the fourth team to reach the semi-final besides Pakistan, England and Australia.

Here’s what the social media users posted on micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

The Indian cricket team, who had won the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007 in South Africa, started their campaign on a dismal note as they were handed a record-setting 10-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Read More: Meme game starts after Pakistan beat India in T20 WC match

The former champions travelled to Sharjah where they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets.

They won back to back games against Afghanistan and Scotland. India could have qualified for the tournament was if Afghanistan beat New Zealand.

India will take on Namibia in a dead rubber game on November 8.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!